Celebrity Gossip: Nina Dobrev, Tori Spelling, Sienna Miller + More!

NINA DOBREV AND SHAUN WHITE MAY BE GETTING ENGAGED: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White may be getting ready to make things official. A source tells Page Six that the couple, who recently moved into White’s LA home together, “are so freaking cute and solid together.” They added “I would not be surprised if an engagement happens any day now.”

KELLAN LUTZ SHARES PREGNANCY REACTION VIDEO: Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Lutz are expecting. The Twilight star shared a video of his reaction to the big news on his Instagram page Thursday (Feb. 3rd). In the caption, he wrote, “2 UNDER 2 IN 2022!!!! Some might say we’re crazy, we say we’re crazy BLESSED.”

TORI SPELLING’S DAUGHTER URGED HER TO GET HER BREASTS REDONE: Tori Spelling has decided to get her breasts redone after her 13-year-old daughter expressed concern for her health. The former Beverly Hills 90210 star told E! News, “I got them when I was really young. And I didn’t know that at a certain point they would have an expiration. I didn’t know that you would have to do it again.” When her daughter pushed her to stop procrastinating, she decided that “scheduling that surgery, getting healthy – that is taking the forefront.” Spelling added, “For health reasons, it’s way safer at this point to do it. Because there’s scar tissue buildup, it puts you out there for having long term things go wrong in your body.”

SIENNA MILLER STEPS OUT WITH OLI GREEN: Sienna Miller stepped out with Oli Green on Wednesday (Feb. 2nd) night, just days after she was spotted kissing Cara Delevingne. According to Page Six, the 40-year-old actress and the 25-year-old actor appeared to be enjoying a date night at the New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at Madison Square Garden in New York. The outing comes just days after Page Six reported that Miller was seen “making out” with her close friend Delevingne, 29, at Temple Bar in New York City last Friday (Jan. 28th).