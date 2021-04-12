Celebrity Gossip: Nikki Graham, Mrs. World, Andy Cohen and More!

NIKKI GRAHAM DEAD AT 38: Big Brother UK alum Nicola “Nikki” Graham has died after a battle with anorexia. She was 38. "It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021," the rep said in a statement. "Please respect the privacy of Nikki's friends and family at this tragic and difficult time."

MRS. WORLD GIVES UP CROWN: Reigning Mrs. World Caroline Jurie gave up her crown amid a backlash over her treatment of Pushpika De Silva, who won Mrs. Sri Lanka, but had her tiara snatched away by Jurie. Jurie objected to De Silva’s marital status; after the incident, De Silva said she was not divorced as Jurie said, but was separated.

NO HOLDS BARRED: Andy Cohen is telling fans that the upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion will look like. The 52-year-old Bravo maestro said on Radio Andy that all of the main players will be in attendance, with Rob Kardashian possibly joining, but Caitlyn Jenner probably not attending. "We're gonna cover all 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a kind of Housewives style reunion show and so anyone who watches the Kardashians, I want you all to tweet using the hashtag #KUWTKReunion, we need really good provocative questions and nothing's off-limits with the crew," he said.

MENA SUVARI WELCOMES FIRST CHILD: The 42-year-old Mena Suvari welcomed a baby boy with her husband Michael Hope earlier this month. They named their son Christopher Alexander Hope and tell People, "Both baby and mom are doing wonderfully."

BRAD PITT LAUNCHES FASHION LINE: Brad Pitt, 57, has teamed up with Brioni on a capsule collection dubbed "BP Signature." Pitt has been the label's ambassador since 2019. The seven-piece collection includes "a two-button suit, a featherweight long-sleeved cashmere polo sweater, a double-splittable cashmere sport jacket, a lightweight and unlined car coat, and a velvet evening jacket with matching wool trousers and fine cotton evening shirt, all offering an interesting interplay of textures," according to a press release.