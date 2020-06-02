Celebrity Gossip: Nick Cordero, Olivia Jade, Julianne Hough and More!

NICK CORDERO’S WIFE AMANDA KLOOTS HOLDING OUT FOR A ‘MIRACLE’: Amanda Kloots is still holing out hope for her husband Nick Cordero, after spending more than 60 days with him at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as he recovers from COVID-19. During that time, he has had a leg amputated and has had several brushed with death. On Instagram Stories she shared: “I am still praying for a miracle. Sometimes that prayer is answered in the way we ask and sometimes it’s answered in a way we could never understand. Faith is a beautiful thing but also, a hard thing. True faith comes in times where we must trust in God, his plan and his will. In that, I find peace always.”

OLIVIA JADE DRAGGED: Olivia Jade is being slammed for posting about racism following George Floyd’s death. Followers charged her with hypocrisy, and white privilege after her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to shelling out $500K to get her and her sister into college as fake crew recruits. “As a person who was born into privilege based on my skin color & financial situation, i was not always aware that these issues were still so present. And that makes me feel awful. But that also fuels me,” she wrote on Instagram Story. “It makes me want to learn more and do more and be better for all my beautiful black friends and any other person who faces discrimination.” Critics piled on. One wrote: “The college admissions scandal contributes to the sense of outrage felt by many who take to the streets and violently protest systemic entitlement,privilege and discrimination, while sweet lil olivia jade drops make-up tutorials like nothing happened. dumb, clueless and tone deaf.” Another added: “SHES THE DEFINITION OF WHITE PRIVILEGE SHE CONTRIBUTED TO IT WILLINGLY…her parents cheated her way into a school and only got 2 months in jail..she is not allowed to speak on the matter.”

BEHIND JULIANNE HOUGH AND BROOKS LAICH SPLIT: Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich had very different ideas when it came to life and marriage, sources tell ET. The pair have been quarantining separately amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Hough in L.A. and Haich in Idaho. “It has taken Julianne and Brooks some time to find the right moment to announce their split,” the source says. “They haven’t been happy together for a long time but needed to come to terms with the fact that their marriage was over.”

STEPHANIE PRATT IS UNDER FIRE FOR PROMOTING VIOLENCE: Stephanie Pratt is under fire for promoting violence against looters amid the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd. “Shoot the looters — using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down,” the former Hills star tweeted Sunday. Several commenters jumped on her, including Bad Girls Club and Ex on the Beach star Angela Babicz. She tweeted: “Oh cause I thought the thief who shoplifted more than $1,300 worth of clothing from Neiman Marcus said some….”

NAOMI CAMPBELL’S CHEF TELLS ALL: Naomi Campbell doesn’t eat dairy, chicken or gluten, and she loves spice, her personal chef Sean John tells Page Six. He said: “I have cooked for her for over 10 years. She has her own stuff at home, but I prepare one really good meal a day, and it’s super clean and really healthy . . . She’s an ital, which is a Jamaican word for clean vegetarian style, like Bob Marley rasta talk,” adding, “She has to have flavor. You can’t just put salt and pepper in it. I don’t do that anyway, but she knows! There’s got to be some spice and herbs. She’s all about making it soulful and flavorful.”