Celebrity Gossip: Nicholas Brendon, Brody Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and More!

NICHOLAS BRENDON BUSTED: Buffy the Vampire star alum Nicholas Brendon was arrested for obtaining drugs by fraud in Indiana, TMZ reports. He was caught driving erratically, and when police pulled him over they say they noticed him sweating profusely and “appeared nervous due to a visibly racing pulse on his neck and shaking hands.” He then gave them a California ID with the name Kelton Schultz; they say he claimed Kelton was his twin. Then, they found a “small plastic bag that contained crystal/powder residue” and a pill bottle in a bag with a medication prescribed to “Nicholas Bender.” More drugs were found and he was arrested for failure to identify and obtaining a prescription by fraud.

BRODY JENNER IN FIGHT? Brody Jenner got dragged into a fight at a Las Vegas club on Friday, TMZ reports. The Hills star was reportedly with his friends in a VIP section at the OMNIA Nightclub in Caesars Palace when a partygoer attacked him. Jenner, his friends and security were able to fend off the attacker. No arrests were made.

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELY SLAMS VICTORIA’S SECRET: Rosie Huntington-Whitely thinks Victoria’s Secret missed the boat. She told The Sunday Times that their last-ditch attempt at inclusivity is sad: “I do feel Victoria’s Secret really missed the boat with broadening themselves out in the past few years, and really listening to the cultural shift of what people are looking for from their brand.”

MELISSA JOAN HART SHARES UPDATE: Four days after revealing that she had a breakthrough case of COVID, Melissa Joan Heart says she is “doing so much better. Feeling like I’m probably at like, 75 percent. My last video, I was probably [at] 20, 25 percent.”

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER DID NOT INVITE DAUGHTERS TO WEDDING: Dog the Bounty Hunter is getting remarried to Francie Frane next week, and TMZ reports that his daughters Cecily and Bonnie Chapman are not invited. The pair theorize that it may be a personal issue, and that they may remind him too much of his late wife Beth, who died in 2019.

MOLLY SHANNON TALKS PERSONAL TRAGEDY: Molly Shannon was 4 years old when her mother, sister Katie and cousin were killed in a car crash. Her father, who had been driving at the time under the influence of alcohol, was injured, and had to relearn how to walk. She and her older sister, Mary, now 58, were raised by him, solo, although they lived with their aunt for a short time as he recovered. She explained: “The life that we left was not the same life we were coming back into. It just felt like everything was different. And I wanted my aunt to do stuff like my mom. I was like, ‘No, my mom cuts the crust like that’ … Everything made me mad.” It also helped her tackle comedy with incredible passion: “I didn’t care if I cut myself or I made myself bleed. I did not give a s—. I looked at it like punk rock. I was reckless, and because of what I went through, I just didn’t care about anything.”