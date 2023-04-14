Celebrity Gossip: Minka Kelly, Jamie Foxx, Madison De La Garza + More!

PETE DAVIDSON ELABORATES ON HIS BDE: Pete Davidson discussed the D behind his BDE in an interview with The Breakfast Club Thursday (April 13th). He told Charlamagne tha God, “It’s really not that special. It’s a very normal-sized penis.” The Saturday Night Live alum elaborated, “It’s big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt, is what I was told.”

CHRISTINE BROWN ENGAGED TO DAVID WOOLLEY: Sister Wives star Christine Brown announced Thursday (April 13th) that she and her boyfriend, David Woolley, are engaged after less than a year of dating. She told Us Weekly, “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day. I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

MADISON DE LA GARZA SAYS ‘DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES’ ROLE LEAD TO AN EATING DISORDER: Madison De La Garza recently revealed that her role on Desperate Housewives lead to an eating disorder at the age of 7. She told 20/20 anchor Elizabeth Vargas that as a child she would see people making comments about her weight online, calling her an “ugly fat cow” and worse. She said, “Reading comments like that definitely affected my mental health and ultimately played into me developing an eating disorder at a very young age…my first memories of trying to starve myself, I was 7 years old.”

MINKA KELLY CALLS RELATIONSHIP WITH TAYLOR KITSCH ‘TOXIC’: Minka Kelly calls her relationship with Friday Night Lights co-star Taylor Kitsch “toxic” in her new memoir. According to the Daily Beast, the actress writes in Tell Me Everything, “All the effort I might have invested in connecting consistently with the girls on the show went to Taylor. So when my relationship with Taylor became Toxic, I had no one to turn to.” The Euphoria star added, “On the days we had to work together and were broken up, he didn’t want to be in the hair and makeup trailer at the same time I was. We couldn’t ride in the van together from base camp to set for the same reason. On those days, the tension on set was high and everyone felt the awkwardness.”

JAMIE FOXX HOSPITALIZED FOR ‘MEDICAL COMPLICATION’: Jamie Foxx’s family revealed on Instagram Wednesday (April 13th) that the Back in Action star was hospitalized for a “medical complication.” Corinne Fox wrote that ‘due to quick action and great care, he is “already on his way to recovery.”