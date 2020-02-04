Celebrity Gossip: Milla Jovovich, Jenna Dewan, Gilmore Girls and More!

MILLA JOVOVICH WELCOMES THIRD CHILD WITH PAUL W.S. ANDERSON: Milla Jovovich has welcomed a baby girl with husband Paul W.S. Anderson. In a sweet shot, Jovovich’s eldest daughter Ever Gabo introduced the newborn, in a shot with Paul, Milla, Dashiel Edan Anderson, 4, and baby Osian.

JENNA DEWAN’S SOUNDTRACK CANCELED: Jenna Dewan‘s Netflix series Soundtrack has been canceled after one season. On the 10-episode series, Dewan played a struggling dancer turned social worker. Dewan is at work on the upcoming Fox reality series Flirty Dancing.

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA TALKS HAMILTON FILM: Lin-Manuel Miranda is bringing his hit Broadway musical Hamilton to the big screen. “Disney presents: Hamilton,” he wrote alongside all the major details on Twitter. “With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. In A Theater Near You. October 15, 2021.” The play snagged 16 Tony nominations and won 11. The cast includes Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom, Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan and Anthony Ramos.

AMY SHERMAN-PALLADINO TALKS GILMORE GIRLS REVIVAL: Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino tells ET that she may return to Stars Hollow, despite those infamous four final words in the 2016 reboot of the show, starring Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel and Kelly Bishop, on Netflix. She said: “You know, it’s the kind of thing where we hadn’t planned on doing the Netflix movies. .. Never say never. It would just have to be the right time for everybody. ‘Cause it was in 2016,” she added. “It was, like, the moment where Lauren’s like, ‘Hmmm,’ and Alexis’ like, ‘Hmmm,’ and Kelly’s like, ‘Hmmm.’ So we all just did it.”