Celebrity Gossip: Mike ?The Situation? Sorrentino, Contagion, Drew Barrymore and More!

MIKE ‘THE SITUATION’ AND LAUREN SORRENTINO EXPECTING … A boy! Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino are expecting a boy in May 2021. The news comes a few weeks after she announced she was pregnant with their first child together.

CONTAGION DIRECTOR TO PRODUCE PANDEMIC OSCARS: In a move that feels like poetic justice, Contagion director Steven Soderbergh will produce the 2021 Oscars, along with Oscar-nominated producer Stacey Sher and Emmy nominee Jesse Collins. The 93rd Oscars ceremony is currently scheduled to air on April 25, 2021 on ABC.

PRE-DANIEL CRAIG FILMS HIT YOUTUBE: The first 19 James Bond films have hit YouTube and are streaming for free. They start with original Bond, Sean Connery, in Dr. No, which premiered in 1962. Connery recently died at age 90.

DREW BARRYMORE GETS BACK IN THE GAME: Drew Barrymore is going to give dating a shot again, she shared on her eponymous show Tuesday. "I recently made a gesture. I sent a little care package to someone. For reals, I did it," she tells her guest, Ross Mathews. "I don’t know what will happen and I have to tell you I sent it without any expectation. I was just so proud to brush off the icicles and even just think about something cute to do. That’s part of a romance."

ERIKA JAYNE’S HUSBAND DOES NOT WANT TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT: Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi submitted his response to her divorce filing, Us Weekly reports. In court docs filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the 81-year-old asked to terminate the ability to award support to the RHOBH star.