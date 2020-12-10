Celebrity Gossip: Mike Sorrentino, Emily Blunt, Kim Kardashian and More!

MIKE ‘THE SITUATION’ SORRENTINO BEHIND ON COMMUNITY SERVICE? Mike “The Situation" Sorrentino has only served 18 of the 500 community service hours he has to do after doing time in prison for tax evasion. A judge has reportedly issued a written warning.

EMILY BLUNT TALKS MARRIAGE TO JOHN KRASINSKI: Emily Blunt is especially grateful for her husband John Krasinski during the pandemic, she tells People. She says: "Having John's support is everything, because we are each other's confidant. That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me." Their girls, Hazel, 6, and Violet, 4, have helped too. "Being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house, and your job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful. That was a pretty great lifeline for John and me during the pandemic, for sure," says Blunt.

KIM KARDASHIAN ASKS TRUMP TO COMMUTE BRANDON BERNARD’S EXECUTION: Kim Kardashian West is calling on President Trump to stop the execution of Brandon Bernard. “Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old father, is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government,” Kardashian, 40, tweeted on Wednesday. “Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution. I’m calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison.” He was convicted as part of a robbery that led to the deaths of Todd and Stacie Bagley in Texas.

TAYSHIA ADAMS TALKS LOVE: On The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the 30-year-old Bachelorette Tayshia Adams revealed why she told one suitor she was falling for him. Adams pointed out: “I'm there to find my first love so if that's what I'm feeling, then I felt like, why not say it? But I will say after I did tell him, I kind of just looked at my producers like 'Whoops!' Like, we shouldn't have done that but whatever. It felt right."

ANGELINA JOLIE GIVES ABUSED WOMEN ADVICE: Angelina Jolie is giving victims of domestic violence advice in support of the U.N.’s 16 Days of Activism campaign. The 45-year-old told Harper’s Bazaar UK that victims should "Talk to someone. Try to find allies. Be connected for emergencies. For example, you can agree [to] a code word with a friend or family member, which tells them if you are facing an emergency. Begin to build a network and gain knowledge." She added: "It’s sad to say, but you can’t assume all friends and family will always want to believe and support you. Often it will be strangers who help. Or other victims, support groups, or faith groups," she continues. "Above all, be careful. Only you really know the danger you are in, and until you find your support outside, you may feel quite alone."