Celebrity Gossip: Michelle Young, Kathy Griffin, Kyle Richards and More!

MICHELLE YOUNG’S SUITORS REVEALED: As Michelle Young’s journey to love approaches on The Bachelorette, ABC announced the 35 men would be vying for her heart. The men range in ages from 25-36 and hail from the U.S., Canada, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Not all will appear on the show, which bows October 19 on ABC.

KATHY GRIFFIN RESPONDS TO TROLLS: Kathy Griffin is asking fans to just accept her curls after several nasty comments. “Alright, I’m making this video because I’ve been getting some social media hate because of my curly hair,” the star began. “A lot of, ‘Girl, you’ve got to get rid of that hair.’ A lot of, ‘Girl, we don’t like your hair like that.'” She said: “Well, this is how my hair grows out of my head. It always has and it always will. I’m a … curly-haired, red-headed lady.”

KYLE RICHARDS WALKED INTOA BEEHIVE: Kyle Richards got rushed to the hospital after stumbling into a beehive. She’s allergic and was home alone at the time. She’s in recovery now.

DWAYNE JOHNSON BACK TO WWE? Don’t count on it. When ET asked Dwayne Johnson about rumors that he’d jump back into the ring for WWE, he said: “There’s nothing.” But his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt held out hope, with a bonus: “It’s gonna be me and him.”

EMMY ROSSUM SHARES SHOT OF BABY GIRL, TALKS VACCINES: Emmy Rossum is introducing her baby girl to the world and asking people to get vaccinated. The Shameless star shared a shot of her baby with husband Sam Esmail, writing: “When I was pregnant I got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies.” Esmail then shared the message as well, asking others to get vaccinated.