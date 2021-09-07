Celebrity Gossip: Michael K. Williams, JoJo Siwa, Kaley Cuoco and More!

MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS FOUND DEAD: Michael K. Williams, who starred as Omar Little in HBO’s The Wire, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment yesterday afternoon, police sources told the New York Post. The 54-year-old was reportedly found face-down and unconscious with what appeared to be heroin on the kitchen table and an overdose is suspected. Williams’ spokesperson, Marianna Shafran, confirmed his death, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.” Williams had been open about his struggles with drugs over the years.

JOJO SIWA SMOOCHES GF DURING RED CARPET DEBUT: JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew made their red carpet debut at the premier of The J Team. The 18-year-olds were all smiles and PDA while posing for shots.

KARL WHO? Kaley Cuoco has dropped her estranged husband Karl Cook from her IG bio amid their split. Cuoco’s bio read, “Mrs. @mrtancook. Many 4-legged kids. I play pretend. Adopt don’t shop — giddy up! Yes, Norman Productions. ‘What, like it’s hard?’” By Sunday, September 5, the actress, 35, had cut most of the copy, which now simply reads, “Yes, Norman.” She also returned to the set of Meet Cute, which co-stars Pete Davidson.

HUGH JACKMAN MOURNS DEATH OF FATHER: Hugh Jackman has expressed his “deep sadness” following the death of his beloved father, Christopher John Jackman. “In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away,” The Greatest Showman star shared to Instagram on Sept. 6. “And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith.” Hugh continued, “I pray he is now at peace with God.”

JOHNNY DEPP HITS THE RED CARPET: Johnny Depp made a rare red carpet appearance at the Deauville Film Festival amid his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The 58-year-old attended a screening of City of Lies, in which he plays a detective who suspects the LAPD had a role in the Notorious B.I.G.’s death.

JEAN-PAUL BELMONDO DIES AT 88: Jean-Paul Belmondo, who rose to stardom for his role in Jean-Luc Godard’s new wave classic Breathless, has died at age 88. He went on to star in Mississippi Mermaid, Leon Morin, Priest and dozens of other classics. He is survived by three children, including Paul Belmondo, an actor and racecar driver.