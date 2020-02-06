Celebrity Gossip: Meghan Markle, Ryan Guzman, Viola Davis and More!

NEW ROYAL NEIGHBORS VERY PROTECTIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Vancouver Island neighbors have their back, sources tell ET. The neighbors have banded together to protect their privacy in the secluded community, going so far as to post signs in businesses that press is not welcome inside.

RYAN GUZMAN’s 12-MONTH-OLD SON RUSHED TO ER: Ryan Guzman took to social media to share his son Mateo’s recent health scare. “I’ve been through some scary events in my life, but none scarier than coming home after work and seeing your fiancée rush to your son’s room to find out he can barely breathe,” the 32-year-old actor said. “He’s wheezing and coughing and giving you your worst nightmare.” He said the “incredible EMTs” kept him and fiancé Chrysti Ane “calm during a hectic period.”

VIOLA DAVIS TO PLAY MICHELLE OBAMA: Viola Davis is set to play First Lady Michelle Obama in the Showtime series First Ladies. This comes as Davis prepares to bid farewell to ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder this spring. “Throughout our history, presidents’ spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself,” said Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde. “First Ladies fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events. Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her extraordinary talent to help launch this series.”

KIM KARDASHIAN TALKS CHI’S SCARY FALL: Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago is on the med after a major fall. Kardashian told Good Morning on America and revealed that Chi, 2, has a “big scar on her cheek” after falling “out of her high chair” during breakfast and cutting “her whole face.” As an entrepreneur and mom of four, things get pretty hectic, she said: “The whole day is chaotic, but I’m very micromanage. So I get up at like 5:40, in the gym by 6, done [by] 7. [The kids] wake up, I get them up at 7:05, breakfast at 7:30, out the door by 7:55.”

JESSICA SIMPSON, SHE HAS REGRETS: Another day, another Jessica Simpson bombshell. In her aptly titled memoir, Open Book, she has divulged addiction issues and horrifying stories of sexual abuse from her childhood. Then, on The Dr. Oz Show, the 39-year-old shared her major regret in marrying Nick Lachey, 46. “I wish I would’ve signed a prenup,” she began. “The funny thing is that Nick wanted me to sign a prenup but I was so offended. I’m like, ‘But we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives. We’re saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. This is never going to end,’ and we didn’t sign a prenup.”