Celebrity Gossip: Meghan Markle, Kristin Cavallari, Shia LaBeouf and More!

MEGHAN MARKLE’S COURT CASE: Meghan Markle may learn today (Thursday) if her court case will go to trial. Meghan is suing the Mail on Sunday’s publisher for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement for publishing a "private and confidential" letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018, three months after her wedding to Prince Harry. On January 19th, she requested a summary judgment, which would have a judge resolve her claim and avoid a trial.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI IS RETURNING: She’s coming back to The Hills! Kristin Cavallari has been spotted filming The Hills: New Beginnings with Brody Jenner in Malibu, but she is not coming back full time. An insider tells Page Six: “She’s only doing two episodes since Heidi [Montag] and Audrina [Patridge] did Very Cavallari.” Another insider said MTV was so desperate to get her back, they “hawked up a ton of dough” for a huge paycheck.

SHIA LABEOUF DENIES CHARGES: Shia LaBeouf is formally denying the allegations that FKA Twigs leveled against him in her abuse suit. In a response to her suit filed this week and obtained by People, LaBeouf's legal team states that he "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]'s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever."

WENDY WILLIAMS IS ON THE MARKET: Wendy Williams has put a casting call for a boyfriend. Page Six reports that industry pros got an email Wednesday morning from Fox producers saying, “Wendy Williams IS BACK ON THE MARKET! We are looking for fun men that can handle Wendy.” They are casting a “WIDE net,” and are looking for men between the ages of 40 and 65, but “not a schlub.” The 56-year-old has set a deadline of February 11th.

BABY NO. 4? Prince William and Kate Middleton have baby fever, according to Us Weekly. The pair, who already share three children, want one more. A source spills: Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again.”