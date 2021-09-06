Celebrity Gossip: Meghan Markle, Harvey Weinstein, Tori Spelling and More!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY APPROACH QUEEN: Coming off several months of publicly slamming the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asking the Queen for a private meeting. A source told the Sun that they want the Queen to arrange a meeting and christening for their infant daughter: “Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year.”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN SPEAKS OUT ON ANGELINA JOLIE CLAIMS: Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is denying assaulting Angelina Jolie after she told The Guardian that she once had to “escape” an encounter with him. It should be noted that he has continued to deny rape and assault allegations, despite having been convicted.

TORI OR KHLOE? Tori Spelling debuted a new look, and fans think she looks like Khloe Kardashian. “Tori Spelling morphs into a Kardashian in a rather shocking transformation,” one Twitter user wrote. The mother of five is promoting her new MTV show, Messyness.

STANLEY TUCCI TALKS CANCER DIAGNOSIS: Actor Stanley Tucci is speaking out about the bad health news he received three years ago. He was diagnosed with cancer after a tumor was found on his tongue. He said the death of his wife Kate Spath-Tucci in 2009 changed his perspective. “It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo,” the 60-year-old star discussed told the publication about his cancer diagnosis, adding, “I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible.” Thankfully his cancer is in remission, and he said it won’t return.

ZENDAYA AND TIMOTHEE CHALAMET MAKE RED CARPET DEBUT: On Friday, Dune stars Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival while their hotly anticipated film bowed. Dune hits theaters and HBO Max Oc. 22.