Celebrity Gossip: Matthew Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Kylie Jenner + More!

MATTHEW PERRY CALLS OFF ENGAGEMENT: Matthew Perry has called off his engagement to literary manger, Molly Hurwitz. The Friends star told People, “Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best." Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29, began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020.”

SAM AND AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON GET NEW INK: Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are showing their love for one another in with a new pair of tattoos. The 54-year-old director now has the name “Aaron” inked on her collarbone while the 30-year-old actor has the name "Sam" on his chest, next to an existing hummingbird tattoo. Dr. Woo posted images of his artwork on Instagram Tuesday (June 1st) with the caption, “Captured a healed hummingbird on Aaron and added some love for Sam.”

'JERSEY SHORE' CAST SHOCKED BY SNOOKI'S RETURN: The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast told E! News’ Daily Pop that they were shocked by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s return to the franchise following her 2019 retirement announcement. Deena Nicole Cortese revealed, “She didn’t even tell us that she was coming back! We were completely, completely surprised. Jenni “JWoww" Farley added that the whole group was “crying like babies” when they first saw Snooki while filming Season 4 in the Poconos.

TIFFANY HADDISH IS IN THE PROCESS OF ADOPTING A CHILD: Tiffany Haddish has revealed that is in the process of adopting a child. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier, Haddish revealed that she recently completed parenting classes in order to begin the process. She said, “I’m currently looking, deciding on adopting. First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents. There are a lot of people that need to be loved. It’s Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can.” Tiffany also revealed that she's not interested in adopting a baby. She said, ”I want to get somebody that’s five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in … get them ready for the big, bad world. That’s what I want to do.”

KYLIE JENNER IS LAUNCHING A BABY BRAND: Kylie Jenner is launching a baby brand. The 23-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the news on Instagram Wednesday (June 2nd) alongside a photo of her daughter Stormi Webster. The caption read, “bath time with @kyliebaby.” The company’s official account does not have any posts yet.