Celebrity Gossip: Matthew Perry, Mila Kunis, Will Ferrell + More!

MATTHEW PERRY PENNING MEMOIR: Matthew Perry is working on a memoir, scheduled to be published in fall 2022. According to Deadline, Flatiron Books struck a deal with the actor in the mid-seven figure range. The book is supposed to take readers behind-the-scenes of Friends during the time Perry was struggling with addiction.

MILA KUNIS CONFIRMS RUMOR ABOUT ASHTON KUTCHER: Mila Kunis confirmed on Thursday’s (Oct. 28th) episode of Hot Ones that Ashton Kutcher ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis when he was preparing for his role as Steve Jobs in 2013. She told host Sean Evans, “He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid.”

WILL FERRELL TOO HONEST TO FILM ‘ELF 2’: Will Ferrell passed on the opportunity to do a second Elf movie because he didn’t want to lie while doing press. The former Saturday Night Live star passed up on $29 million after seeing the rehashed premise in the sequel’s script. He told The Hollywood Reporter in an article published Thursday (Oct. 28th), “I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money.’ And I thought, ‘Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie.’”

TARA REID SAYS SHE’S NOT ‘TOO SKINNY’: Tara Reid defended herself from body shamers after posting some sexy bikini photos on Instagram Wednesday (Oct. 27th). The American Pie star posted a third image from the same photo shoot with the caption, “To all who made their great comments exposing their hate for my artsy picture I posted yesterday, it was the angle. Here is another picture from yesterday to show you I am not too skinny, I have a high metabolism. Anyone with a high metabolism understands it’s impossible to gain weight. All I do is eat. To everyone who wrote something nice and stuck up for me, I love you! And keep spreading that love, it is the only thing that will save this world.”

HUGH JACKMAN SUSTAINS HAT INJURY: Hugh Jackman sliced his nose in a freak accident while rehearsing for his role in The Music Man on Broadway. The actor, who stars as Harold Hill in the iconic musical, shared on Instagram that he was practicing flipping his boater hat when he whacked himself in the face. The two-time Tony Award winner joked in the clip, “So, ‘The Music Man’ may well turn into that James Bond movie. What was that character? Oddjob? Yeah, someone give me a little meme of Oddjob.”