Celebrity Gossip: Matt James, Drake Bell, Kylie Jenner and More!

MATT JAMES AND RACHAEL KIRKCONNELL RESPOND TO CRITICS: Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are responding to fans who say they’re trying to keep their relationship under wraps. “Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Come out of Hiding at ESPY Awards,” Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss tweeted alongside a link to a TMZ post with the same headline. “Ain’t nobody hiding!” the Wake Forest alum tweeted in response alongside a selfie of him and Kirkconnell wearing big sunglasses.

DRAKE BELL SENTENCED TO TWO YEARS’ PROBATION: Drake Bell was sentenced to two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to child endangerment. The Drake & Josh alum is prohibited from contacting the victim, who is now 19 years old and called the actor “the epitome of evil” during his sentencing. “He was calculating. He preyed on me and sexually abused me,” she claimed during the hearing, which took place over Zoom. “He is a monster and a danger to children.”

STORMI IS LAUNCHING A BRAND? Kylie Jenner is sharing insight into her life in a three-part YouTube docuseries. She said of her 3-year-old Stormi: “has her own office where she gets all her business done,” and also teases that Stormi is “actually launching a little secret brand soon that we’ve been working on for a while, but finally pedal to the metal.”

KIM KARDASHIAN BEARS IT ALL FOR KENDALL: Kim Kardashian stripped down to her skivvies in support of Kendall Jenner’s new tequila brand, 818. She captioned the shot “Supportive Sister 818.”

LISA VANDERPUMP’S DOG FOUNDATION SUED: Lisa Vanderpump’s dog rescue operation, Vanderpump Dog Foundation, sold a dog infested with worms to a woman who then contracted parasites herself, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ.