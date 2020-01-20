Celebrity Gossip: Martha Stewart, Karlie Kloss, Joe Giudice and More!

MARTHA STEWART DRAGS GWYNETH PALTROW: Martha Stewart is sniffing at Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest Goop launch. While appearing on Watch What Happens Life with Andy Cohen, she shared her thoughts on Paltrow’s sold-out $75 “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle: “I’m sure it’s sold out. She does that kind of irritating… she’s trying to zhuzh up the public to listen to her, and that’s great. Let her do her thing.” Stewart continued, sharing her thoughts on its popularity: “I think it’s a lot of guys who are horny.”

KARLIE KLOSS TALKS POLITICS: Supermodel Karlie Kloss has openly shared her liberal views and her desire to vote President Trump out of office. Her latest political statement was a little less overt, but no less clear: she opted out of her brother-in-law Jared Kushner’s 10th wedding anniversary celebration with wife Ivanka Trump. She told Andy Cohen Thursday night: “Andy, I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics. I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

JOE GIUDICE APPLAUDS DAUGHTER GIA: Joe Giudice is giving his eldest daughter Gia, 19, a shout-out. In a pic he shared on social, Gia can be spotted making friends with a python. Joe, who is estranged from his wife of 20 years Teresa, writes: “A Python wrapped around Gia looks brave and bold which that she is! I don’t know where my daughter gets it from but she is a lot braver than I am !!!!” he wrote, adding “maybe her mom likes snakes I know I don’t !!”

BELLA AND GIGI HADID TWIN ON THE RUNWAY: Bella and Gigi Hadid kicked off Fashion Week 2020 on Saturday by twinning in oatmeal-colored dresses for the Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show in Paris. Gigi has had a busy week, having just been dismissed as a juror in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial.

DETAILS ON CAMERON DIAZ & BENJO MADDEN’s BABY REVEALED: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden recently revealed the birth of their first daughter, Raddix. Now, more details are emerging. Their daughter’s full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden and she was born on Dec. 30, 2019 at 1:58 p.m. at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to The Blast. The 47-year-old actress revealed Raddix’s birth on January 3rd, but said she was keeping all else under wraps to protect her privacy.

NORMA MICHAELS DIES AT 95: Norma Michaels, who starred in King of Queens and Modern Family, has died at age 95. Michaels rose to fame on The Jacky Benny Program, then left acting to pursue a career as a therapist. She returned to acting in 1987 starring as Mrs. Belker in Highway to Heaven. She is most beloved for her roles as Josephine on King of Queens, and Helen on Modern Family. Other credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Lizzie McGuire, 2 Broke Girls, Everybody Loves Raymond, Days of Our Lives, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Easy A.