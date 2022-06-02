Celebrity Gossip: Mama June, Zendaya, Bennifer + More!

MAMA JUNE LOSES CUSTODY OF HONEY BOO BOO: The US Sun reported Wednesday (June 1st) that Mama June Shannon officially lost custody of her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson in April. According to the court documents obtained by the outlet, a judge in Georgia granted 22-year-old Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon sole custody over her 16-year-old sister.

ZENDAYA CELEBRATES TOM HOLLAND’S BIRTHDAY BY GOING INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL: Zendaya posted her first Instagram pic with Tom Holland on Wednesday (June 1st), in honor of the Spider-man actor’s 26th birthday. The Euphoria star wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3”. The pair have sparked dating rumors for years following their starring roles in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

SPEIDI EXPECTING SECOND CHILD: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their second child together. The Hills: New Beginning alumni welcomed their son Gunnar Stone nearly five years ago and now Montag tells US Weekly, “I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for – myself or Gunner or Spencer.” She continued, “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid—because I had accepted that at this point—I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

J.LO PAYS TRIBUTE TO BEN AFFLECK WITH LATEST MANICURE: Jennifer Lopez’s latest manicure pays tribute to her fiancée, Ben Affleck. The actress’s longtime nail artist, Tom Bachik, posted a photo of the star’s hand to Instagram Tuesday (May 31st). Not only does the snap show off her green engagement ring, but also the couple’s initials, J and B on her ring finger. Bachik captioned the snap, “If you know…then you know. Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss @jlo”