Celebrity Gossip: Lukas Gage, Tom Hanks, Pete Davidson + More!

REPORT: LUKAS GAGE AND CHRIS APPLETON ENGAGED: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are reportedly engaged less than a month after confirming their relationship. A source told Us Weekly Wednesday (April 5th), “They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged.” According to the insider, the White Lotus star and the celebrity hairstylist got engaged and then picked out the rings together.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON TOO ‘FRAGILE’ FOR SOCIAL MEDIA; Scarlett Johansson is too “fragile” for social media. The actress told The Skinny Confidential podcast that she only used Instagram for three days before it began to affect her mental health. She told the hosts, “I, honestly, am too fragile a person to have social media. I can’t. My ego’s too fragile.”

TOM HANKS DRAGGED INTO CHET’S LEGAL BATTLE: Tom Hanks has been named as a potential witness in his son’s legal battle with an ex-girlfriend. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chet Hanks has asked the court to sanction Kiana Parker for refusing to sit for a deposition and for failing to turn over evidence. The two have been battling it out in court since their split in 2021 with each accusing the other of domestic violence.

PETE DAVIDSON’S STALKER UNFIT FOR TRIAL: Pete Davidson’s alleged stalker has been deemed “unfit to stand trial” and “placed in the custody of a psychiatric facility.” According to a statement from the Staten Island District Attorney to TMZ, Michelle Mootreddy “will receive treatment and regular evaluations to determine whether or not she is able to return and participate in her defense.”