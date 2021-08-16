Celebrity Gossip: Louis CK, Elliot Page, Emma Stone and More!

LOUIS C.K. AVOIDS MASTURBATION SCANDAL: Louis C.K. performed at NYC’s Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden Friday and made lots of jokes, but avoided the masturbation scandal. He performed in front of a massive sign that read “SORRY,” but failed to actually address it. Instead, he focused on COVID, 9/11 and pedophiles. “I thought some jokes were a little distasteful and over the top but overall it was a good show,” one attendee who asked to be anonymous told Page Six.

ELLIOT PAGE CELEBRATES WEEKEND WITH SHIRTLESS SELFIE: Elliot Page kicked off the weekend with a shirtless selfie from the trailer of an upcoming project on IG Story.

EMMA STONE SET FOR CRUELLA: Emma Stone will reprise her role as Cruella de Vil in a sequel to the film. The original was released May 28 and earned more than $222 million globally.

FEELING GREAT: Rachel Bloom is feeling great after her breast reduction surgery. “I did it!” Bloom captioned two makeup-free selfies from pre and post operation. She said she feels “more comfortable and relieved.”

SNL ALUM HORATIO SANZ DENIES SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS: Horatio Sanz is denying accusations made by a fan in a lawsuit claiming he groomed and assaulted her when she was a teenager. According to E!, the unnamed woman claims the attacks happened when she was 15 and he was 31, beginning in 2000. Sanz’s attorney Andrew Brettler told E!: “This individual’s claims about Horatio Sanz are categorically false. However often she repeats her ludicrous allegations or tries to rope in other high-profile names to generate media attention, they will always be false. Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims.”