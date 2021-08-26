Celebrity Gossip: Lisa Vanderpump, Snooki, JoJo Siwa + More!

LISA VANDERPUMP FUNDED HER DOG RESCUE BY DOING CAMEO: Lisa Vanderpump managed to keep her dog rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, up and running during the pandemic with the help of Cameo. She tells Radar that earned 250,000 using the website to make videos for fans. The Vanderpump Rules star told the outlet, “I did Cameo any time I was sitting down, so thank you to all the people that ordered messages because 100 percent of the money went straight to the dogs. I kept very busy doing that!”

SNOOKI’S KIDS THINK SHE’S AN EMMY-WINNING ACTRESS: Snooki revealed to E! News’ Daily Pop that her kids think she’s an Emmy-winning actress. She said, “They think Jersey Shore is like E.R., like an actual scripted drama series. So I’m good for a little bit. ‘Mommy is an actress, she’s won a lot of Emmys and she kills it.'” The MTV Cribs star added, “But I feel like once they’re, like, 18, I can be like, ‘Alright, kids that was really mommy, and she was a mess.”

JOJO SIWA USED A MUSICAL NUMBER TO ASK HER GIRFRIEND OUT: JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew discussed their relationship on the latest issue of Success With Jess, a podcast hosted by Siwa’s mom, Jessalyn. The two revealed that they went from friends to something more, with Prew asking Siwa to be her girlfriend, but it didn’t end there. The 18-year-old put on a show to ask Prew to be her girlfriend too. Siwa revealed, “I had a whole musical number. I had like word choreography that coordinated to music, and then it went into a song after — it was magical. I had to do like 10 run-throughs [of the number] because I had to get the nerves out!”

RON JEREMY INDICTED ON SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES: Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault. The charges involve 21 victims and date back more than twenty years. According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s press release, Jeremy pleaded not guilty on Wednesday (Aug. 25th) to 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person, and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape. The indictment was returned by the grand jury on August 19th but was not unsealed until Wednesday (Aug. 25th).

JENNA DEWAN WANTS WHAT’S BEST FOR HER EX: Jenna Dewan doesn’t care who her ex-husband is dating. With rumors swirling about Channing Tatum’s new romance with Zoë Kravitz, E! News wanted to find out what the former World of Dance host thinks of her ex’s new flame. Sources tell the outlet, “Jenna doesn’t get involved in who he dates. She wants the best for Channing and hopes that he is healthy and happy. She leaves it at that.”