Celebrity Gossip: Lisa Vanderpump, Christina Applegate, Devon Windsor + More!

LISA VANDERPUMP IS CLOSING PUMP RESTAURANT: Lisa Vanderpump is closing her famed West Hollywood restaurant for good. She told E! News Thursday (May 4th), “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring and we will be closing its doors on July 5th after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees.” TMZ reports that Vanderpump’s landlord is jacking up the rent to $1 million per year.

KEVIN HART SAYS JAMIE FOXX IS ‘A WORLD OF BETTER’: Kevin Hart shared an update on Jamie Foxx’s condition on the Impaulsive podcast Wednesday (May 3rd). He told hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak, “The dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt [by him].” The comedian added, “I don’t know the details — or the exact details — as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better.”

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE SAYS ABC EXECUTIVES WERE ‘NOT VERY SYMPATHETIC’ TO HER CANCER DIAGNOSIS: Christina Applegate says that the network executives at ABC “were not very sympathetic or empathetic human beings” when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009. She told Vanity Fair that she returned to the set of Samantha Who only two weeks after her reconstruction surgery and added, “I didn’t feel like I could have that voice to be like, ‘You know what, it’s only been two weeks, and I’m in a lot of pain and maybe we should just let me have a second.’”

DEVON WINDSOR WELCOMES SECOND DAUGHTER: Devon Windsor and her husband, Johnny Dex Barbara, welcomed their second child on Monday (May 1st). The Victoria’s Secret model captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding the newborn Thursday (May 4th) with “Celine Blue Barbara 5.1.23.”