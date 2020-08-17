Celebrity Gossip: Liam Hemsworth, Kris Jenner, Blake Lively and More!

LIAM HEMSWORTH IS NOT HERE FOR MILEY CYRUS: A year after their split, Liam Hemsworth does not look back fondly on his decade+ relationship with Miley Cyrus. An insider tells Us Weekly: “Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point. He was really hurt by their split.” They continue: “Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it’s a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley’s relationship have been made public. He’s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world.”

KRIS JENNER WISHES FAVORITE DAUGHTER A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Congratulations Jennifer Lawrence, momager Kris Jenner loves you best. Jenner wished her pal J. Law a happy birthday on IG Stories, joking that she’s her “favorite daughter.” The pair sealed their friendship with Lawrence got tipsy and stripped nude in Jenner’s closet. “I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet, I’m dead serious,” Lawrence said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017. The Oscar winner later added that the evening “was everything I could’ve ever dreamed of.”

BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS SHARE DIY MASK SELFIES: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds shared a silly selfie on IG Story of them modeling a pair of masks decorated by daughters James, 5, Inez, 3½, and Betty, 9 months. “We won’t embarrass them at all in middle school” she captioned the selfie.

ASH CHRISTIAN DIES AT 35: Ash Christian, an Emmy Award-winning actor, filmmaker, producer and founder of Cranium Entertainment, died in his sleep on Thursday at age 35. He was in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on vacation. He made Fat Girls at 2006 at age 19, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. He went on to act in The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Law & Order and many others. No further details on his death were available at press time.

IRELAND BALDWIN CELEBRATES BEING ANOREXIA-FREE: Ireland Baldwin is celebrating being free of eating disorders. The 24-year-old posted on Instagram, writing: “Got a call from my old program yesterday… 6 years. Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years.”

EWAN MCGREGOR AND EVE MAVRAKIS MAKE SPLIT OFFICIAL: Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis are officially divorced, three years after announcing their split. They are sharing legal and physical custody of their youngest child, 9-year-old daughter Anouk. The two are also parents to three older daughters, Clara, 24, Jamyan, 19 and Esther, 18. According to docs nabbed by ET, the actor will pay the production designer $14,934 per month in child support. He will also pay $35,868 per month in spousal support. Residuals and royalties from previous projects he worked on, including Fargo and the Star Wars prequels, will be split. They married in 1995.