Celebrity Gossip: Leonardo DiCaprio, Amber Heard, Wendy Williams and More!

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE TO PRESENT SAGs: The 2020 SAG Awards are happening Sunday, January 19th, and Hollywood is gearing up. Several A-list celebs have been named as presenters, including Fleabag star and two-time SAG Award nominee Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Millie Bobby Brown, America Ferrera, Leonardo DiCaprio and others. Watch the show live on TNT or TBS at 8 pm EST.

AMBER HEARD STEPS OUT WITH NEW LOVE: Amber Heard, 33, appears to happy in love with new girlfriend Bianca Butti. The pair were spotted in PDA mode walking around San Diego. Butti, 38, is a cinematographer who is open about her battle with cancer on social media. Heard was previously married to Johnny Depp and has dated Elon Musk, photographer Tasya van Ree and Vito Schnabel in the past.

AMBER TAMBLYN TALKS SISTERHOOD REUNIONS: Amber Tamblyn is dishing on the hijinks she and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars—Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively and America Ferrera—get up to when they hang. She tells Watch What Happens Live that she tends to get the tipsiest: “It’s always Blake with her tall, 6-foot self carrying me like a prince out of anywhere we’re at.”

WENDY WILLIAMS APOLOGIZES FOR MOCKING CLEFT PALATE: After being slammed for appearing to mock people with cleft palates, Wendy Williams is apologizing. The daytime talk show host offended fans after appearing to refer to Joaquin Phoenix’s lip but asserting that she finds him “oddly attractive” despite what she said was his cleft palate. Canadian football player Adam Bighill was one of the many who called her out on social media. When he tweeted this about his son: “Today is Beau’s big day. He is getting his lip repaired today in Winnipeg by the fantastic Dr. Ross. Thanks to everyone who has reached out, and in advance, thanks for any of your well wishes for Beau. He is so loved!” Williams responded, tweeting: “I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community.” He then thanked her and championed her decision.