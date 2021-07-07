Celebrity Gossip: Lauren Bushnell, Kim Kardashian, Michelle Yeoh and More!

LAUREN BUSHNELL UPDATES FANS ON BABY’S HEALTH: Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane’s newborn is back at home after 14 hours in the hospital. They pair took their son Dutton to the ER after suspecting he developed an ear infection. “14 hours later we are home and resting but basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap,” Bushnell explained on her Instagram Story. Bushnell, 31, said she and Lane, 36, “thankfully” only have to treat their son with medication but are praying “it doesn’t turn respiratory or get any secondary infections.” They welcomed Dutton in June.

WIPE OUT! Kim Kardashian hit the deck wakeboarding over the July 4th holiday, and fans ate up the footage she shared on IG Story. Despite the nosedive, she managed to hop on and ride another wave. She also revealed that her sister Khloe was “not feeling” her playlist for the event, featuring Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic.

MICHELLE YEOH BOARDS WITCHER: Netflix has cast Michelle Yeoh in The Witcher: Blood Origin. She joins Laurence O’Fuarain and will take on the role of the last member of a tribe of sword-elves. The story is set in the elven world 1200 years before The Witcher.

JODIE FOSTER: Jodie Foster was honored with a Palme d’Or during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6th in Cannes, France.