Celebrity Gossip: Lauren Burnham, Kate Bosworth, Kourtney Kardashian and More!

LAUREN BURNHAM SHARES TANDEM-NURSING SHOT: Lauren Burnham is keeping it real, celebrating World Breastfeeding Week with a candid post in which she described nursing her duo as “one of the hardest things i’ve ever done.” She shares 8-week twins Senna and Lux with husband Arie Luyendyk Jr.

KATE BOSWITH, MICHAEL POLISH SPLIT: After eight years of marriage, Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish are calling it quits. Bosworth shared a shot of them laughing and kissing, and included a statement from both of them: “The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility, Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago.” She concluded: “Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning.”

SAG HARBOR SERIES IN THE WORKS: Colson Whitehead’s Sag Harbor novel is being adapted into a series for HBO Max. Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions (grown-ish, black-ish) is on board to executive produce. The story is set in 1985 and follows the story of Benji Cooper, one of the few Black students at an elite prep school in Manhattan. He escapes every summer to the Hamptons, where a small group of African American professionals have created their own world.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN POSES TOPLESS: Kourtney Kardashian has shared a new shot of her new haircut, courtesy of boyfriend Travis Barker. In an IG photo, she is posed in front of a mirror, wearing an open black robe with her hair covering her chest. She captioned it “10 days of quarantine.” It’s unclear if they’re in quarantine due to COVID exposure.

MOVING ON: Just as her ex-boyfriend Governor Andrew Cuomo delves ever-further into his sexual misconduct scandal, Sandra Lee has moved on. Page Six reports that two years after splitting with Cuomo, she has connected with a European man. The pair have been spotted hanging out in St. Tropez.