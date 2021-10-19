Celebrity Gossip: Lala Kent, Disney, Brad Pitt and More!

LALA KENT DUMPS RANDALL EMMETT? Page Six reports that Lala Kent is dumping Randall Emmett three months after getting engaged. The Vanderpump Rules star left him at the Beverly Hills Hotel with their baby daughter Ocean, after he allegedly cheated on her. “Randall always lives a double life,” our source claimed. “He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender.”

DISNEY SHIFTS RELEASE SCHEDULE: Marvel fans will have to wait. Disney has delayed several releases, Variety reports: including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from March 25 to May 6, “Thor: Love and Thunder” from May 6 to July 8 and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from July 8 to Nov. 11. With the “Black Panther” sequel jumping to November, “The Marvels” has been postponed to early 2023 and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was bumped from Feb. 17 to July 28, 2023. The fifth “Indiana Jones” will open on June 30, 2023 instead of July 29, 2022.

BRAD PITT RELEASES NEW CHAMPAGNE: Brad Pitt is releasing his first Champagne without estranged wife Angelina Jolie as part of the Chateau Miraval partnership. (She sold off her partnership to Tenute del Monde). Unveiled in 2020, Fleur de Miraval is a rosé champagne; this one is dubbed ER2 (Exclusive Rosé 20). It will cost $400, well worth it, Pitt told People: “With ER2, we pushed the limits even further. We created new extremes for quality.”

SUSAN SARANDON CAN’T RECALL LAST CONVERSATION WITH DAVID BOWIE: Susan Sarandon is opening up about her last conversation with David Bowie. The 75-year-old Sarandon dated Bowie after costarring in 1983’s The Hunger. She told You: “I was fortunate enough to be closer to him right before he died, the last couple of months. He did find me again. We talked to each other and said some things that needed to be said. I was so fortunate to be able to see him when he told me what was going on with him.” She is still in touch with Bowie’s wife, Iman.

SARAH SNOOK MARRIES DAVE LAWSON: Succession star Sarah Snook told Vogue Australia that she married comedian Dave Lawson in a private ceremony earlier this year. “At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” she explained to publication of her now-husband. “We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in my backyard.”