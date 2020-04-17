Celebrity Gossip: Lake Bell, Hugh Jackman, Princess Beatrice and More!

LAKE BELL SHARES DAUGHTER’S EPILEPSY DIAGNOSIS: Lake Bell is opening up about her 5-year-old daughter Nova’s epilepsy. She wrote that she hesitated to post the diagnosis to a “bunch of strangers,” but added: “However in a time where we are so isolated I crave community. We all do. We want to be reminded we are not alone in any reality.” She shares Nova and Ozgood, 3, with Scott Campbell. She added that she is “grateful” to Campbell, 42, for researching the condition and “giving these seizures a worthy adversary.”

HUGH JACKMAN ON CATS: Could Hugh Jackman have saved Cats? Sadly, the world will never know. In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman confesses that he turned down a role in Cats after director Tom Hopper—also his director in Les Mis—called him to discuss some possible roles. “There were a couple of options there based on availability and time,” Jackman said, “but I just wasn’t available at the time.” The movie, of course, is one of the most notorious bombs in recent memory, earning critical derision and zero interest from fans, despite the all-star cast, including Taylor Swift, James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba and Ian McKellon. But when prompted, Jackman refused to throw the production under the bus: “I’m in the theater, man, and I don’t want to be in the business of bashing people—or jumping on bandwagons. I haven’t seen it, and Tom Hooper’s one of the great filmmakers we have.”

PRINCESS BEATRICE CANCELS WEDDING: Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have formally canceled their royal wedding due to the coronavirus lockdown. “There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet,” a spokesperson for the couple tells People.

MY SO-CALLED LIFE CAST REUNITES: Wilson Cruz, Claire Danes, Jess Armstrong, Devon Odessa, Tom Irwin, Paul Dooley, Mary Kay Place, Devon Gummersall, AJ Langer and My So-Called Life’s creator Winnie Holzman recently reunited for a video chat. The one notable absence? Jared Leto. Cruz shared an image of their chat, writing: “A little silver lining around this COVID cloud. We had a time…” In December, the show celebrated its 25th anniversary of its premiere.

JOE EXOTIC REACHES OUT TO JUDGE: Joe Exotic reached out to a judge with a handwritten legal doc saying that he’s running out of time to respond to papers filed by the government in his $89 million wrongful imprisonment suit, TMZ reports. He asked the judge for 30 days so he could access representation and tools, as he is currently in isolation at the Federal Medical Center.