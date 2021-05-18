Celebrity Gossip: Laci Mosley, Emma Stone, Jarrod Schulz and More!

ICARLY CAST DENOUNCES RACISM: Black actress Laci Mosley was cast as Harper in the revived series which follows Carly into her 20s. Mosley will play the main character’s (Miranda Cosgrove) new best friend. Fans have reportedly been harassing Mosley, who they see as a replacement of Carly’s former BFF played by Jennette McCurdy. But the criticism has been especially ugly, as it has included racist language. Paramount and Cosgrove have supported Mosley, who has said she’s blocking the trolls.

EMMA STONE TALKS COSTUME CHANGES: Emma Stone tells ET that she had more than 40 outfit changes in Cruella, which is set in 1970s London. "[Costume designer] Jenny Beavan just had the time of her life. She kept saying this is how she dressed in the '70s, this is what she knew," Stone told ET's Nischelle Turner. "It was the way that she built the world, these costumes, these women were just on another level entirely. It was just incredible."

JARROD SCHULZ ARRESTED: Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz is facing a domestic violence charge. A rep from the Orange County District Attorney's Office told People he was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery in connection with an incident that occurred on April 30 at a bar in Lake Forest, Orange County.

JIMMY FALLON RENEWED: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been renewed for five years by NBC. Variety reports that the deal was sealed some time ago, and although it has fallen behind Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show, it is a mainstay of NBC’s identity.