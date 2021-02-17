Celebrity Gossip: Kristen Wiig, Kylie Jenner, Emma Stone and More!

KRISTEN WIIG REVEALS TWINS’ NAMES: Kristen Wiig gave her twin babies a shout-out at the end of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. The producer and star thanked them, alongside husband Avi Rothman. Their names? Luna & Shiloh. The pair welcomed their twins via surrogate last year.

KYLIE JENNER SNAGS $76K BIRKENSTOCKS: Kylie Jenner has gotten her hands on the cult $76K Birkenstocks made from deconstructed Hermés Birkin bags. The Brooklyn shop MSCHF has drawn a following for its high-low viral products. She thanked the brand on IG Story.

JOE GIUDICE GOES IG OFFICIAL WITH NEW LOVE: Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice confirmed his rumored new romance with a woman named Daniela Fittipaldi. "Thank you for accepting me and not trying to change me," he captioned a photo of her. "Thank you for seeing the best in me. I love the way your eyes light up when We together [sic]. I love hearing about what matters to you. I am thankful for you and your family. And most of All I love the way YOU [love] MY KIDS. My life is so much better because you are here with me." His ex-wife Teresa seems to approve, commenting with heart emojis.

EMMA AS CRUELLA: Emma Stone’s Cruella is pretty punk rock. The 32-year-old is taking on the iconic Disney 101 Dalmations villain in a live-action film that follows how she became obsessed with using dogs’ skins in her designs. The film will drop May 28th.

BETHENNY FRANKEL CONFIRMS ROMANCE REBOOT: On social media, Bethenny Frankel confirmed that she and ex Paul Bernon are back together. The pair have been photographed looking loved up multiple times since January. They split in the fall of 2020 after getting together in 2018.