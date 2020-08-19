Celebrity Gossip: Kristen Johnson, Brad Pitt, Tyler Perry and More!

KRISTEN JOHNSON BIDS FAREWELL TO SISTER: Kristen Johnson is mourning the loss of her sister Julie, who “lost her battle with addiction,” she shared on social media. “I know she’s finally at peace. She had the best belly laugh in the world,” the Mom star said. The 52-year-old has been open about her own drug and alcohol abuse. In a 2013 op-ed for the New York Times, she wrote: “It’s time for addiction to stand up and demand some respect. Because every time someone is ostracized for being an addict, every time there’s a breathless, trumped-up, sensational headline, every time we giggle at a wasted celebrity, and every time addiction is televised as salacious entertainment, yet another addict is shamed into silence.”

BRAD + JEN: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reuniting for Dane Cook‘s Feelin’ A-Live, a virtual table read of the 1982 film, Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Sean Penn, who rose to fame with the role, is also taking part, as is Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey and Julia Roberts. The famous exes have healed post-split and were photographed—much to fans’ delight—backstage at the SAG Awards after she won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series. The event will take place August 20th on CORE’s Facebook and TikTok pages.

EMMYS TO HONOR TYLER PERRY: The Television Academy will honor entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, and his charity, The Perry Foundation, with the 2020 Governors Award. The award honors an individual or organization whose work is so exceptional it goes beyond the scope of a typical Emmy Award. “I’m grateful for and humbled by this recognition from the Television Academy,” Perry said. “I’ve always prided myself on the work we do at the studio, our diverse representation of people from all walks of life, and the community we’ve built. My hope is that through moments like this we can remind others of the power of ownership and show that when the world doesn’t offer you a seat at the table, you can build your own.” Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the virtual ceremony live on Sunday, September 20th, on ABC.

PARIS HILTON OPENS UP: In This Is Paris, the 39-year-old heiress Paris Hilton will shed light on the real person behind her party girl persona. In a trailer, she said: “Something happened in my childhood that I’ve never talked about with anyone,” Paris says in the clip. Her sister Nicky says: “I just heard screaming bloody murder,” and then the trailer cuts to Paris talking to her mom, Kathy, who appears to be crying with her face in her hands. This Is Paris will stream Sept. 14 on YouTube.

ANGELINA JOLIE ENJOYING QUARANTINE CHAOS: Angelina Jolie is loving the extra time she gets with her six kids. She tells E! “You know, I’ve never been one who valued relaxation. I like chaos…. I’ve been on high-level meetings where there’s dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it.” She shares sons Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12 with ex Brad Pitt. Thankfully, her kids keep her on track too. “My daughter Zahara is better at organizing things than I am,” she revealed.

KENDALL JENNER AND DEVIN BOOKER FUEL ROMANCE RUMORS: Kendall Jenner is fueling romance rumors yet again with Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker. The pair were seen dining at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday after flirting on IG, and then they were spotted gain Monday walking his dog. The pair were first linked on a road trip from L.A. to Arizona in April, then they were spotted driving around L.A. on Memorial Day. Jenner is by far the most circumspect of her famous family when it comes to romance, and has rarely addressed any rumored relationships. When the romance was first reported, a troll tweeted out a TikTok video of three men tossing a toddler around in a circle, writing, “NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner.” A fan defended her, writing: “maybe she [is] passing them around,” to which Jenner replied in a tweet of her own, “they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch.”