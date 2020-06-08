Celebrity Gossip: Kristen Bell, Myka Stauffer, Denise Richards and More!

KRISTEN BELL IS DETERMINED TO RAISE ‘ANTI-RACISTS’: Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard have strong feelings about justice, and they plan to raise their daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, with the same values. She told The Morning Beat: “I’ve been trying to figure out how to talk about it publicly, but I have been having a lot of conversations with my children about what’s happening right now because I think part of the problem is discomfort, and just because you’re uncomfortable that can never be the reason that a solution is not found. But I think a lot of people are uncomfortable as to how to talk to kids about it.” She said of showing them footage of both peaceful and fraught protests: “I said, ‘What kind of problems do you see with this picture? Tell me about what you’re looking at right now.’ And we had a very honest, hard uncomfortable, conversation about what was happening right now because I will—this, you can put it on my gravestone—I will raise anti-racists. I will. I will talk about it with them forever.”

INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED INTO MYKA STAUFFER’S ADOPTED SON: An investigation has been launched into the rehoming of Myka Stauffer‘s adopted son Huxley, who was diagnosed with autism after they adopted him from China. The Delaware Sheriff’s Office told E!: “Our primary concern is for the well-being of this child as well as the other children in the household. Our investigation is ongoing and will include contact with all children to ensure their safety. All adoption cases are confidential and must go through a thorough process, with specific requirements and safeguards. In private adoptions, there are the same legal requirements that must be adhered to. These include home studies as well as background checks on the adopting parent(s). In this case, we are confident that the appropriate process is occurring.”

BRANDI GLANVILLE TALKS ALLEGED AFFAIR WITH DENISE RICHARDS: The drama on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be sky-high judging from a wild new teaser of the upcoming season, in which Brandi Glanville reveals her alleged affair with costar Denise Richards. “I f—– her, woke up the next morning and she said, ‘Aaron can never know this. He’ll kill me,’ ” Brandi, 47, tells Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rina and Erika Girardi at a sit-down dinner — seemingly before Denise’s arrival. Denise denied it when the other ladies confronted her at a separate gathering. Denise married Aaron Phypers in 2018, and her rep has denied the affair to People and other publications. Stay tuned for more drama this season on Bravo.

HUGH JACKMAN SLAMMED FOR POST OF COP HUGGING PROTESTER: Hugh Jackman is catching some serious flack after he posted a tweet showing a police officer hugging a crying black protester. He captioned the shot “solidarity.” Several users slammed what they thought was “shallow propaganda” that maintain “oppressive dynamics.”

JAKE PAUL CHARGED WITH TRESPASSING: YouTuber Jake Paul has been charged with unlawfully entering in a looted Scottsdale, Arizona mall when it was closed. Local news affiliate ABC 7 reports that law enforcement said the YouTube star “was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by police.” Paul is being charged with two misdemeanors, criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly.