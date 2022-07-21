Celebrity Gossip: Kris Jenner, Khloe, Kardashian, Christine Baranski + More!

KRIS JENNER REPORTEDLY CONCERNED ABOUT KYLIE’S EXTRAVAGANT SPENDING: Kris Jenner is reportedly concerned about Kylie Jenner’s extravagant spending. An insider told the New York Post, “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down. This comes on the heels of Kylie being blasted as a “climate criminal” after bragging about her $72 million private jet on social media.

FRANKIE MUNIZ SAYS ‘DWTS’ EXAGGERATED HIS MEMORY LOSS: Frankie Muniz says that his memory loss isn’t as bad as the producers of Dancing with The Stars made it seem. The Malcolm in the Middle star recently told the Pardon My Take podcast that the show’s producers edited his remarks to make it seem like he has “zero memory of anything.” According to the actor, he simply didn’t remember a lot from that time. He told the podcast, “I remember I was Malcolm, but I did a lot of stuff, and I don’t remember everything.”

KHLOE KARDASHIAN ISN’T READY FOR SCHOOL TO START: Khloe Kardashian isn’t ready for her daughter to head off to school in the fall. The Kardashians star showed off “the cutest” personalized backpacks for 4-year-old True Thompson’s first day back at school and wrote, “OMG I’m so not ready for this!”

CHRISTINE BARANSKI ‘DISSED’ ELON MUSK: Christine Baranski recently gave Entertainment Weekly the scoop on the viral image of her glaring at Elon Musk at the 2022 Met Gala. She told the outlet Wednesday (July 20th), “I was actually dissing him as I was waiting in line to go to dinner.” She explained that as an environmentalist, she feels he should be spending his billions to clean up the planet instead of going to space.