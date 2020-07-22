Celebrity Gossip: KJ Apa, Lucas Till, David Schwimmer and More!

KJ APA REMOVES METAL SHARD FROM EYE: Riverdale’s KJ Apa shared his experience getting a “shard of metal” removed from his eyeball. He took to the Gram to share a video of the process. Oh yeah, I see it right there,” Apa’s friend Jason Schneidman said of the piece of metal in his eye. “Oh my God, I can’t believe that.” The celeb hairstylist tried to remove the shard with a Q-tip, but failed. Apa enentually got it out, but he was in shock for some time. “It’s actually like punctured my eye!” Apa said in disbelief. Looking in the mirror, Apa realized that there was “damage” to his eye. He asked his friends, “That’s just a hole?”

LUCAS TILL SAYS PETER LENKOV’S ABUSE MADE HIM SUICIDAL: In a piece for Vanity Fair, 30 members of the cast and crew teams who worked with showrunner Peter Lenkov on MacGyver, Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-O, speak out about the abusive work environment he created. Lucas Till said: “I’ve never worked this hard in my life, and I am fine with hard work. But the way Peter treats people is just unacceptable.” Till continued, “I was suicidal that first year on the show, because of the way he made me feel. But the way he’s treated the people around me—that’s just my breaking point.” Till added that he tried to report Lenkov to CBS in 2017, but was dismissed. Lenkov was fired July 7th after an investigation.

GREY’S TO TACKLE COVID: Grey’s Anatomy will tackle COVID-19 in season 17. Exec producer Krista Vernoff told Entertainment Weekly: “We’re going to address this pandemic for sure. There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes.” Shooting has not commenced, but she said that writers are hard at work.

DAVID SCHWIMMER WEIGHS IN ON BIGGEST FRIENDS CONTROVERSY: They were on break, ok? David Schwimmer, 53, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and faced the inevitable question: did Ross (Schwimmer) cheat on Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) when he slept with Chloe, the hot copy girl? While Rachel insisted that they were not broken up, Ross maintained they were “on a break.” Schwimmer is fully team Ross: “It’s not even a question, they were on a break.”