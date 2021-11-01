Celebrity Gossip: Kim Kardashian, Tim Allen, Chrissy Teigen and More!

KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON? Kim Kardashian kicked off the Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, CA. She raised eyebrows with a picture that showed them holding hands on a rollercoaster, but insiders tell People that they’re just good friends.

TIM ALLEN RECAST POLITICAL? Disney is not recasting Tim Allen’s character Buzz Lightyear due to politics, insiders tell TMZ. Instead, they want a fresh voice. Many were surprised when they learned Chris Evans would voice him in place of Allen, a Donald Trump supporter. Other insiders say that Allen still works with Disney on several Toy Story projects.

CHRISSY TEIGEN, JOHN LEGEND AND FAMILY DRESS AS THE ADDAMS FAMILY: The Legends became the Addams this weekend. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen coordinated their family — including Teigen’s mom, Pepper — with matching Addams Family costumers this Halloween. Legend became Gomez, Teigen dressed as Morticia, Luna took on Wednesday, Teigen’s mom dresses as Grandmama… a mystery person dressed as Cousin It.

KENDALL JENNER SENDS BF BDAY WISHES: Kendall Jenner hit up IG Stories to wish her boyfriend Devin Booker a happy 25th birthday. She captioned a shot of them together, “Happy birthday best friend @dbook.” The pair made their relationship IG official on Valentine’s Day after several months of rumors.