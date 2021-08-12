Celebrity Gossip: Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds, David Schwimmer + More!

KANYE MADE KIM MORE CONFIDENT: Kim Kardashian appeared on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman’s We Are Supported By… podcast Wednesday (Aug. 11th) where she attributed her newfound self confidence to her ex-husband. The SKIMS founder revealed that she didn’t mind leaving unflattering footage of herself in the final episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians because learned from Kanye West that she should live in the moment. She said her ex is someone who “absolutely didn’t care about likability factor or what any perception of him was, as long as he was true to himself.”

CHET HANKS DOUBLED DOWN ON ANTI-VACCINE REMARKS: Chet Hanks is doubling down on his anti-vaccine remarks. On Tuesday (Aug 10th) he said on Instagram that he refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine and likened the disease to the flu. On Wednesday (Aug. 11th), he released another expletive-laden video where he claims his immune system “doesn’t need to be tampered with.” He also said, “There’s more evidence for UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you.”

SINBAD WAS NEVER IN ‘SHAZAM’: Sinbad’s kids want you to know that he never starred in a movie called Shazam in the 90s. Thanks to the Mandela Effect, a belief that details about the past are being changed, tons of millennials believe that the comedian starred as a genie granting wishes to a pair of kids going through a hard time. However, his daughter Paige Bryan told NBCLX, it “did not happen. Get over it.” But the mistake is so common that Sinbad’s son Royce Adkins said even “people closest to us who know everything about our family” have sometimes second guess whether the movie exists.

RYAN REYNOLDS LIVES IN A HOUSE FULL OF TROLLS: Ryan Reynolds jokingly told People that he has no need to go online because he lets trolled enough at home. The 44-year-old Deadpool star said that his wife Blake Lively “trolls the crap out of me,” before adding, “Why would I go online? I’ve got it right here at home.” But she’s not the only one. The couple has three daughters, six-year-old James, four-year-old Inez, and 22-month-old Betty. The actor admitted, “Even my daughters now troll me so like I’m safe from nothing.”

DAVID SCHWIMMER AND JENNIFER ANISTON ARE DATING: David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are not dating. According to reports, the Friends actors started spending more time together at Aniston’s LA home after the show’s reunion special “stirred up feelings” between the two. However, Schwimmer’s reps have told Huff Post UK there is “no truth” to the rumors of a romance.