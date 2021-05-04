Celebrity Gossip: Kim Kardashian, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kristen Bell and More!

KIM KARDASHIAN’S PAW ROLE REVEAL: Kim Kardashian has landed a voiceover role in PAW Patrol: The Movie. On Monday, the first image of her character, Delores, a white poodle, was released. Other new characters are being voiced by Tyler Perry, Yada Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ron Pardo.

JODIE TURNER-SMITH TALKS PREGNANCY: Jodie Turner-Smith tells Cosmo UK that she was in the second trimester of pregnancy while filming Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, with Michael B. Jordan. She said it was “challenging.”

TESS HOLLIDAY SHARES BODY STRUGGLE: Model and body activist Tess Holliday revealed that she's "anorexic and in recovery" after years of struggling with her relationship with her body. She also asked followers to stop commenting on her weight. "When you equate weight loss with 'health' and place value and worth on someone's size, you are basically saying that we are more valuable now because we are smaller & perpetuating diet culture… and that's corny as hell," Holliday said.

KRISTEN BELL TALKS ‘MENTAL ZONE’: Kristen Bell is opening up about the toll of COVID-19 on her mental health. She told Self she’s had "trouble distinguishing between my emotions and someone else's emotions, and that's not a compliment to myself. That's a very dangerous thing to toy with." She said she was at times in a "mental zone that wasn't healthy for my family to be around."

JILL DUGGAR DILLARD TALKS COMMUNITY: Jill Duggar Dillard is leaning on friends amid her brother Josh Duggar’s arrest on child porn charges. "☕️👱🏼‍♀️👧🏾👩🏻‍🦰We were reminded this morning in church about how important community is!" Jill, 29, wrote alongside a photo of herself holding a Starbucks cup on Sunday. "🙏🏻I think I've brought this up before, but I've literally prayed for good community!! We need others for support, prayer … people to do life with and so much more!"