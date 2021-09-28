Celebrity Gossip: Kim Kardashian, Cameron Diaz, Prince William and More!

KIM KARDASHIAN MET LOOK INSPIRES H’WEEN COSTUME: Kim Kardashian’s viral Met Gala Balenciaga look—all-black, full-coverage, full-face mask included—has inspired a Halloween costume from Yandy. “Glimmering gowns had their fashion moment, and we’re here for it, but look who paved the way for statement-making avant-garde!,” the “Mystery Gala Guest” costume’s product page reads. “Dark, dramatic, and ever so obscure, flaunt your couture-kissed curves like an A-list celeb in this exclusive Mystery Gala Guest costume featuring a semi-sheer black tube dress, a sheer mesh cape, a breathable black facial hood, opaque tights, and long satin gloves.” It’s retailing for $99.99.

CAMERON DIAZ TALKS BENJI MADDEN: Cameron Diaz says that Benji Madden is completely different than his identical twin. “They’re not the same, they’re so different,” Diaz said on Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast. “Even though they’re twins, they’re very, very different obviously.” She added that it was love at first sight: “But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the guy, you’re the hidden gem in my life.'”

LUNCH AT THE BEER GARDEN: Prince William and Kate Middleton took their trio—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—out for lunch at a beer garden in Norfolk. Spies told The Sun that they seemed like a “down to earth family.”

LENA DUNHAM MARRIES LUIS FELBER: Lena Dunham married boyfriend Luis Felber in a secret ceremony over the weekend. The Girls star’s relationship with the musician was confirmed in early June, but she had hinted to it in an April profile in the New York Times.