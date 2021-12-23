Celebrity Gossip: Kim Kardashian, Alicia Witt + William Shatner!

KIM AND PETE ARE GOING ON GROUP DATES TO SPARE KAYNE’S FEELINGS: Kim Kardashian is reportedly going on group dates with Pete Davidson in order to make things easier on Kanye West. An insider told Page Six, “The group outings are to spare Kanye’s feelings. Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], the non stop PDA photos.” The source continued, “[Kim] thinks hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual. She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated.”

ALICIA WITT SPEAKS OUT ABOUT PARENTS’ DEATH: Alicia Witt is asking for privacy as she grieves the sudden loss of her parents. According to multiple reports, the bodies of 87-year-old Robert Witt and 75-year-old Diane Witt were discovered at their home in Worcester, Massachusetts on December 20th. Alicia shared in a statement to E! News, “I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

WILLIAM SHATNER INVOLVED IN CAR CRASH: William Shatner was involved in a car accident in Studio City, California on Tuesday (Dec. 21st) afternoon. Photos show that the 90-year-old Star Trek star was driving alone in his black Mercedes-Benz SUV when he collided with a silver Acura Sedan. Both cars were damaged, but the LAPD told Page Six that they didn’t file an accident report because no one was injured.