Celebrity Gossip: Kendall Jenner, Prince Harry, Kaia Gerber and More!

KENDALL JENNER TALKS KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN: Kendall Jenner is addressing claims of a double standard on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kendall appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, and opened up about her sister’s unwillingness to share her personal life with the cameras, which resulted in Kim and Khloe confronting her and threatening to oust her from the show. “I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show, so it’s just kind of always been a thing for me,” she explains. “But then with Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show. So now it’s a bit more of a shift, I guess, for everyone to understand.” So is Kourtney leaving? “I don’t think she’s fully confirmed to not be on the show,” she tells host Ellen DeGeneres. “Let’s just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets better.”

PRINCE HARRY’S LEGAL COMPLAINT REJECTED: A newspaper industry regulator has rejected Prince Harry’s complaint that a British pub wrote an inaccurate article about wildlife pics he posted on Instagram. In a piece published April 28, 2019 with the headline “Drugged and tethered … what Harry didn’t tell you about those awe-inspiring wildlife photos,” The Mail on Sunday wrote that the “spectacular photographs of African wildlife” that had been posted to highlight Earth Day did not “quite tell the full story.” The decision published Thursday said, in part: “In these circumstances, the Committee did not consider that it was significantly misleading to report that the photographs posted on the complainant’s Instagram account did not quite tell the full story and that the complainant had not explained the circumstances in which the photographs had been taken.”

KAIA GERBER MAKES PREGNANCY CRACK: Kaia Gerber trolled fans Thursday on Instagram Story, posting with a book titled The One Minute Mother, next to a slightly protruding stomach. She dared her followers to “read into” the post. The 18-year-old Gerber recently split from Pete Davidson.

CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND AD TO EDIT OUT HELICOPTER: A 2020 Super Bowl ad starring Chrissy Teigen and John Legend has gone through a serious revamp following Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter. The commercial advertises Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis’ SUV, and it no longer contains a helicopter in the opening scene. Kobe, 41, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others died on Sunday. In a statement, a spokesperson told USA Today: “Today we re-cut our Super Bowl ad, to remove a stationary helicopter that was in the opening two seconds of the commercial. The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday’s tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to the families.”

YES, JESSICA SIMPSON WAS DRUNK: Jessica Simpson has been opening up about her addiction struggles in preparation for the release of her memoir, Open Book, set to drop on February 4. On The Today Show Thursday, Simpson admitted that he was indeed intoxicated during a 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Simpson said: “It was a weak moment for me and I wasn’t in the right place. I had started a spiral and I couldn’t catch up with myself … and that was with alcohol.” Among her bizarre statements in 2017: “We have an IUD. Nothing’s gonna get in that uterus,” and, “I don’t think I’ve ever had a seven-year relationship … other than with a woman.”