Celebrity Gossip: Kendall Jenner, Elyes Gabel, Nikki Reed and More!

PUSHING BACK: Kendall Jenner partied with pals in celebration of the launch of 818 Tequila on Friday, amid backlash from critics who say the brand and its promos appropriate Mexican culture. Kendall was joined by sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, mother Kris Jenner and friends, including model bestie Hailey Bieber and singer Katy Perry at Craig’s in Los Angeles. “YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME,” tweeted one critic of the promo shots. “Leave it to Kendall to be as tone-deaf as possible, this is so offensive. Modeling that chic migrant worker look for her tequila brand, watch her cry and say she didn’t know later on for the 100th time.”

ELYES GABEL ARRESTED: Scorpion alum Elyes Gabel was arrested for assault in New York last week, police reps told People. The 38-year-old was charged with five misdemeanors and one violation, including a count of assault with intent to cause harm. His girlfriend reportedly accused him of “recklessly” injuring her and choking her. He denies the allegations.

IAN SOMERHALDER TOASTS WIFE NIKKI REED: Ian Somerholder celebrated his wife Nikki Reed on social media. He wrote: “I’ve never disclosed this publicly, but this woman worked selflessly for 2yrs to build me out of a terrible business situation I got myself into. Before Nik and I got together I built a company while shooting TVD that was important to me.” He continued: “However due to greed and fraud within that company and fraudulent activities from our biggest customer, not to mention the temporary collapse of the oil and gas industry – I was left in an EIGHT- FIGURE hole.”

ASHTON KUTCHER’S TWIN MICHAEL OPENS UP: In 2003, Ashton Kutcher revealed that his twin brother Michael had cerebral palsy. Michael said that he was “very angry.” He told Today: "I didn't want to be the face of CP. I never talked about it." Eventually, he forgave him. Ashton told Today: "My brother's daily actions remind me that life isn't about running around challenges — it's about running through them. Mike has a relentless work ethic and a deep compassion for others."

GLENN CLOSE OPENS UP ABOUT GROWING UP IN CULT: In an emotional interview for Apple’s The Me You Can’t See, Glenn Close discussed being “psychologically traumatized” after growing up in the conservative cult Moral Re-Armament. “It’s astounding that something you go through at such a young stage in your life still has such a potential to be destructive,” the Wife star, 74, said. “I think that’s childhood trauma, because of the devastation, emotional and psychological, of the cult. … I am psychologically traumatized.”