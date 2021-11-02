Celebrity Gossip: Kelly Dodd, Queen Elizabeth, Chris Pratt and More!

KELLY DODD, RICK LEVENTHAL DRAGGED: Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal dressed up as Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust, and a Native American. Both were carrying guns. “Kelly celebrated her Native American heritage & I celebrated the great American film actor Alec Baldwin #happyhalloween🎃,” Leventhal captioned two photos, one of which shows Dodd holding the gun to her head. Almost immediately, there was blowback in the comments section. “You two have no class,” wrote one person. “Your [sic] perfect for each other.”

QUEEN ELIZABETH BACK ON THE ROAD: Queen Elizabeth is back on the streets after a health scare that had doctors warning her to stay put. The 95-year-old monarch was spotted behind the wheel of her green Jaguar around Windsor Castle estate on Monday, her first time being seen in public in a few weeks.

CHRIS PRATT TO VOICE GARFIELD: Chris Pratt is going to voice the lasagna-obsessed feline Garfield in a new animated film from Sony. Garfield holds the record for being the most syndicated cartoon strip in the world.

BACHELOR + BLACK-ISH SET RETURN DATES: On Monday, ABC announced that The Bachelor will drop January 3rd with a two-hour premiere. The suitor has not been named. The eighth season of Black-ish, featuring a guest appearance by Michelle Obama, will kick off Tuesday, January 4th.