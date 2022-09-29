Celebrity Gossip: Keenan Thompson, Brad Pitt, George Clooney + More!

KEENAN THOMPSON’S EX IS DATING CHRIS REDD: Keenan Thompson’s estranged wife Christina Evangeline is reportedly dating his former Saturday Night Live costar Chris Redd. A source told US Weekly Wednesday (September 28th), “Christina and Chris started dating the beginning of this year,” adding that the pair prior to Redd’s time on SNL and, “They’ve always been very close.”

BRAD PITT KEEPING NEW RELATIONSHIP A SECRET TO KEEP ANGELINA JOLIE FROM BADMOUTHING HIM TO THE KIDS: Page Six reports that Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are keeping their relationship low-key because they are both in the midst of messy public breakups. A source told the outlet, “Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that Angelina Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend.” Meanwhile, the 31-year-old model recently filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-Mclard amid reports of him cheating.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE LOOKING TO POSTPONE RELEASE OF MEMOIR AND DOCUSERIES: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking to make changes to their upcoming Netflix series and Harry’s memoir in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death. According to Page Six, royal experts believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and looking to stall because King Charles will hold off on giving the title of prince and princess to their children until the couple’s various media projects are out.

GEORGE AND AMAL CLOONEY HAVE NEVER FOUGHT: George Clooney claims that he and his wife of eight years, Amal Clooney, don’t fight. He told CBS Mornings on Wednesday (September 28th), “It does start with love. That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We’ve never had an argument.”