Celebrity Gossip: Katie Thurston, John Corbett, Sonja Morgan and More!

GASLIGHTING? The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has shared a pretty explicit message about her split from top contender Greg Grippo. She hit up IG Stories to repost an explain on “gaslighting,” defined as a form of emotional abuse or psychological manipulation involving distorting the truth in order to confuse or instill doubt in another person to the point they question their own sanity or reality.” This came after he quit Season 17 following hometown dates.

MAKING IT OFFICIAL: After 20 years of dating, John Corbett and Bo Berek secretly got hitched. He told Jerry O’Connell: “Around Christmas time we got married. Bo and I got married,” adding: “After 20 years, we decided to get married. We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing where everybody looks back and hated it. Let’s get one nice thing out of this.”

SONJA MORGAN HAS QUESTIONS: Sonja Morgan commented on photos of Tom Girardi with a black eye, writing, “What happened” on a screenshot of Page Six’s photos. The images of the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne has raised concerns about his physical and mental health.

RED CARPET OFFICIAL: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi went public at their first event, attending The Suicide Squad premiere together. The director and singer first sparked romance rumors in April.