Celebrity Gossip: Kate Winslet, Kim Kardashian + Meghan Markle!

KATE WINSLET ‘COULDN’T STOP CRYING’ DURING REUNION WITH LEONARDO DiCAPRIO: Kate Winslet recently revealed to The Guardian that she “couldn’t stop crying” during her first meetup with Leonardo DiCaprio in three years. The Mare of Eastown star said that Covid-19 lockdowns had previously made getting together difficult. She told the outlet, “I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known him for half my life. It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup. We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of COVID.” According to Winslet, her Titanic co-star is a “really close friend” and they are “bonded for life.”

VICTIMS OF CAR CRASH SLAM KIM KARDASHIAN: Kim Kardashian recently spoke out in favor of reducing the 110-year sentence of Colorado truck driver, Rogel Aguilera-Medros, who caused a 2019 crash that killed four people. While his attorney, Leonard Martinez, says the legal team is thankful to the reality star for her support, the victims say she is a loudmouth. Kathleen Harrison, whose husband, Doyle, was killed in the crash told TMZ that Kardashian has no clue about the case and added that the accent was avoidable, but Rogel didn’t take the proper precautions.

THE SUSSEXES REVEAL FIRST PHOTO OF BABY LILIBET: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the first photo of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana on their 2021 Christmas card. The photo, released six-months after their daughter’s birth, was taken over the summer by photographer Alexi Lubomirski. The text read, “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family.”