Celebrity Gossip: Kate Hudson, Kate Beckinsale, Tristan Thompson and More!

GETTING HITCHED: Kate Hudson shares that she and longtime love Danny Fujikawa are engaged. The pair share Rani Rose, 2. She shared a selfie of herself and Fujikawa, writing: “Let’s go,” with a series of bride and groom emojis.

KATE BECKINSALE FEELING BETTER: Kate Beckinsale is getting better. The 48-year-old landed in the hospital with a back issue, but she shared on Monday that she is “Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x.”

TRISTAN CALLS FOR MORE LOVE, LESS HATE: Tristan Thompson hit up the Gram to support Kendall Jenner’s brand of tequila, 818. He captioned a photo of himself walking alone in the sand in a pair of floral shorts, “More smiling, less worrying. More compassion, less judgment. More blessed, less stressed. More love, less hate.”

TONY AWARDS NAMES HOSTS: Broadway’s biggest night, the Tony Awards, will be hosted by Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. They will host the ceremony and the two-hour “Return to Broadway” concert event after the show. The Tony Awards live ceremony is set for Sunday, Sept.26, at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on Paramount+,while the two-hour celebratory Broadway concert, live from Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre, begins immediately thereafter at 9 PM ET/PT on CBS.