Celebrity Gossip: Kate Beckinsale, The Conners and More!

KATE BECKINSALE DENIES MACHINE GUN KELLY ROMANCE: Kate Beckinsale is responding to rumors that she and Machine Gun Kelly, her ex Pete Davidson‘s bestie, are a thing. The 46-year-old responded to a follower on Instagram who brought it up, writing: “why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wild fires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f–king life.”

ABC PLANS LIVE ‘YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN,’ ‘CONNERS’ EPISODE: ABC will be airing a live musical production of Young Frankenstein and a live episode of The Conners. ABC has yet to cast Frankenstein, which is based on the Broadway adaptation of the 1974 Mel Brooks film. Brooks himself is producing the show, which will air in the fall. The live Conners episode will air on February 11th, incorporating the first presidential primary happening that night in New Hampshire into the story line.

SLICK WOODS SHARES TERRIFYING ANECDOTE: Model Slick Woods recently had a health scare, and she shared her story with followers on social media. The 23-year-old explains that she had a seizure in the middle of the night and could have died if friend Cheyenne Ceasar hadn’t been there. “Now that I’m feeling a million times better and walking again thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night, man there’s so many people going through way worse #staygoofy,” she wrote. In November, she revealed she had cancer and was undergoing chemo.