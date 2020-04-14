Celebrity Gossip: Kate Beckinsale, Jameela Jamil, Demi Moore and More!

KATE BECKINSALE HAS A NEW MAN? Kate Beckinsale has been spotted getting handsy with Canadian musician Goody Grace. Beckinsale, at 46, has been celebrated by some, criticized by others, for her apparent penchant for younger men. She famously dated Pete Davidson and Matt Rife, both in their 20s, and Grace is 22.

JAMEELA JAMIL KNOWS SHE’S ‘ANNOYING’: Jameela Jamil knows she is equally beloved and hated on Twitter for her sometimes aggressive stance on …. Everything. The Good Place star frequently calls out celebs for hawking appetite suppressants, condemns photoshopping and anyone who disagrees with her. She tells The Guardian: “I think I’m less annoying in person than I am on Twitter. I live online as a provocateur. Sometimes you have to say things that are going to piss people off in order to create discussion.”

DEMI MOORE AND DAUGHTERS ARE TWINNING IN CASHMERE: Demi Moore and her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, Scout and ex-husband Bruce Willis are quarantining together in style. They shared images of themselves in matching PJs last week. The 57-year-old Inside Out author shared a shot of herself and her trio relaxing in Naked Cashmere gear, and also participated in an Instagram Live chat with the brand’s founder.

KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE WILLIAM CHAMPION SOCIAL DISTANCING: Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated Easter while touting social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. They shared a shot of Kensington Palace in London with the daffodils in their garden in full spring bloom.

SURVIVOR PLANS VIRTUAL REUNION: Host Jeff Probst is planning a Winners at War reunion during the season finale of Survivor. And yes, it will be virtual. Probst will speak with all 20 contestants via video chat. The finale will drop May 13th on CBS. Production for the next season is on hold with hopes to resume next month.