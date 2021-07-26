Celebrity Gossip: Kate Beckinsale, Ben & Jen, Amanda Kloots and More!

KATE BECKINSALE HASN’T SEEN DAUGHTER IN TWO YEARS: Kate Beckinsale hasn’t seen her daughter for two years due to the pandemic, she said Friday on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I haven’t seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn’t come see me,” Beckinsale, 47, said. “Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought.”

JEN & BEN HEAT UP: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are no longer keeping their romance under wraps. After going IG-official via Leah Remini, J. Lo shared birthday shots of them together, and they were photographed in full make-out mode on their yacht.

AMANDA KLOOTS RESPONDS TO REMARKS SHE MOVED ON ‘TOO FAST’: Amanda Kloots is taking the criticism of her personal life in stride. On Friday, the 39-year-old shared on The Talk that she’d started “dating again” a year after her husband Nick Cordero died from COVID-19 complications. When critics came after her on social media, she wrote on IG Story: “I will address this soon guys I promise. There’s too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it. Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this.”

JOHN MULANEY FILES FOR DIVORCE: Two months after announcing that he wanted to end their marriage, comedian John Mulaney has filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler. Mulaney made the decision reportedly as part of a long-term recovery from substance abuse.

KEVIN CONNOLLY REVEALS NEWBORN HAS COVID: Kevin Connolly revealed that he and his one-month-old daughter Kennedy Cruz have caught COVID. He said on Victory the Podcast that he is vaccinated, and believes that helped save him from a worse case. Of his daughter, he said: “There’s really nothing you can do for her. She’s doing great, just the congestion part. But the fever’s down.”

MIKE MITCHELL DIES AT 65: Gladiator and Braveheart star Mike Mitchell has died at age 65. His rep told TMZ that he died on Friday, on a boat in Turkey. Details were not available, but the cause was thought to be natural. The rep said, “It was very hard to believe … The sudden death of an international actor we managed, an honest person, a real actor, a true friend, my dear friend, has saddened us deeply. I’ve always been honored to be your manager. I wish patience to you wife, dear Denise Mitchell, and your children. Getting to know you and gaining your friendship is invaluable. Sleep in the lights. RIP.”