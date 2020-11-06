Celebrity Gossip: Julie Andrews, Andy Cohen, Kerry Washington and More!

JULIE ANDREWS, CAROL BURNETT BUSTED: Julie Andrews appeared on Thursday’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, to promote her book, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years. She also unearthed one memory with her longtime pal Carol Burnett from back in the '60s. They were waiting around for a pal, and ended up having an unexpected run-in. "It was Lyndon Johnson's inaugural, so the hotel was pretty packed, but at that hour it was quite quiet," Andrews explains. "We decided to sit on a sofa in front of the elevators and wait for Mike. I swear I don't remember which one of us decided that we would do something silly when Mike got out of the elevator. So one of us said, 'Let's be kissing or something.'" Andrews said: "Eventually, a lady got out — Carol swears it was Lady Bird Johnson — the lady went down the hall, realized it might be us, and she came back. By this time Carol was laughing so hard that she went around the back of the sofa we were sitting on because we both had tears running down our faces at being so silly. And the lady came and looked over the back of the sofa and said, 'Excuse me, are you Carol Burnett?' Immediately Carol said, 'Yes, and this is my friend Mary Poppins.'"

ANDY COHEN PUSHING RHOM: Andy Cohen wants to revive The Real Housewives of Miami, and he tells the Everything Iconic podcast that he’s been pitching Peacock. The Bravo show was canceled after three seasons. “I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami.”

KERRY WASHINGTON TALKS POLITICS & KIDS: Kerry Washington is educating her kids about the country’s “superheroes,” she told Jimmy Kimmel on Live! She said that she has talked to Isabelle, 6, and Caleb, 4, whom she shares with Nnambi Asomugha, quite a bit. "We do talk about bad guys and good guys. They know what superheroes are. In our house, superheroes are the people who vote and the people who work at the polls and the people who community organize and leave the world a better place," the Scandal star explained. "And bad guys are people who, I mean I haven’t been this specific with them, but who separate families and take away health care."

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD CLAPS BACK: Christina Anstead is defending herself as trolls criticize her parenting amid her divorce from Ant Anstead, with whom she shares Hudson, 14 months. She also shares Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with her ex Tarek El Moussa. “Despite what you see on Instagram, most people are struggling,” the Flip or Flop alum, 37, captioned a Thursday, November 5, mirror selfie via Instagram. “When I get told, ‘You must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids’ — smh wake up people. I hardly post anymore … and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent. F that.”

TYRA BANKS COPS TO WARDROBE FAIL: Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks had a major wardrobe malfunction that may have escaped viewers’ notice. The 46-year-old told ET: "I think it was the third or fourth episode, I walk out and my hand is on my back and I was holding my dress together. It was not zipped up! And I did not have on any of my jewelry."